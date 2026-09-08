Karnataka Food Safety dept seized expired food worth Rs 1.38 crore and unlicensed medicines worth Rs 4.02 lakh in Bengaluru. Raids on storage units for online sellers revealed major violations, with one facility in Hoskote alone having Rs 42 lakh.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration has seized expired and improperly labelled food products worth Rs 1.38 crore and medicines worth Rs 4.02 lakh stored without licences during a special enforcement operation at food storage and supply units in Bengaluru, the department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The inspections were conducted under the guidance of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Rules, 2011, as well as the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The department said the inspections were conducted based on documents provided in connection with a peptide party organised in Bengaluru.

City-Wide Raids and Seizures

During the operation, officials examined mandatory labelling requirements, dates of manufacture and expiry, shelf life and other food safety standards of products sold through online and e-commerce platforms. They also checked the storage of medicines without the required licences. At a food storage unit in Devanahalli, officials seized food products worth Rs 14 lakh that had "incorrect or inadequate labelling" and expired food products worth Rs 10 lakh. Medicines worth Rs 2.45 lakh stored without a licence were also seized.

At another storage unit in Anekal taluk, officials seized improperly labelled food products worth Rs 19 lakh and expired food products worth Rs 13 lakh. Medicines worth Rs 1.57 lakh stored without a licence were also seized. The department also detected expired food products at a food business in HBR Layout following a complaint that grocery items, milk, vegetables, curd and other food products purchased from various online delivery agencies were being resold after expiry. During the inspection, officials found expired Cashew Biscuits, Ragi Flour, Chicken Patty, Paneer, Cookies, Nuts, eggs, and Flour. Expired food products worth approximately Rs 10,000 were seized in the interest of public health.

At another establishment in Lingarajapuram, officials found expired and near-expiry products, including nutritional products, beverages, chocolates, sweets, ghee and nuts and seeds. According to the department, the owner of the establishment stated that food products worth approximately Rs 50 lakh were stored at the premises. The premises were subsequently seized.

At a dark store facility in Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district, officials seized expired food products worth Rs 42 lakh. The facility was closed after officials found unhygienic conditions and violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act and applicable rules. The department said an investigation is underway at the Hoskote facility, where expired and mislabelled products worth around Rs 1 crore are suspected to have been found.

Consolidated Seizure Details

As per the consolidated seizure details, food products worth Rs 33 lakh were seized for incorrect or inadequate labelling, while expired and near-expiry food products worth Rs 1.05 crore were seized. The total value of seized food products stood at Rs 1.38 crore, while medicines worth Rs 4.02 lakh were seized for being stored without licences, taking the overall value of the seized products to Rs 1.43 crore.

Further investigation and legal action are underway, the department said. (ANI)