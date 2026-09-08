Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Dy CM met Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to express solidarity after BRS leaders allegedly misbehaved and used unparliamentary language. Reddy assured action against those responsible for the misconduct during the session.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called on Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at his chamber and expressed solidarity with him following the stormy developments witnessed on the first day of the Assembly session.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister met the Speaker against the backdrop of Monday’s incidents on the Assembly premises involving Opposition BRS leaders and officials.

Allegations Against BRS

The ruling Congress alleged that some BRS leaders entered into altercations with officials during the first day of the session. It also accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao of behaving inappropriately in the presence of women officials.

The ruling party further alleged that BRS leaders used abusive and unparliamentary language against the Speaker during the confrontation.

CM Stands by Speaker

The developments triggered a political controversy and were widely reported by newspapers, television channels and other media outlets. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was reportedly distressed after seeing visuals of the Speaker becoming emotional following the alleged personal remarks made against him.

Soon after arriving at the Assembly on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy went to the Speaker’s chamber and consoled him. He expressed regret over the previous day’s developments and assured the Speaker that the government would stand by him.

The Chief Minister also assured him that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for the alleged misconduct, in accordance with the law and Assembly procedures.

Political Tensions Escalate

The controversy erupted on the opening day of the Assembly session following a confrontation between BRS leaders and officials on the Assembly premises. The incident subsequently escalated into a fresh political face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS.

The Congress has accused BRS leaders of misconduct and of using objectionable language against the Speaker, while the BRS has criticised the government over the handling of the Opposition and the developments surrounding the Assembly session.

The latest confrontation has further heightened tensions between the Treasury and Opposition benches, setting the stage for more heated exchanges during the ongoing Assembly session. (ANI)