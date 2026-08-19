A Mumbai woman's Instagram video went viral after she discovered a Class 6 textbook containing lessons on AI, Python, and machine learning. In the video, she expresses her surprise at these advanced topics being taught to young students, sparking numerous reactions online from users who shared her astonishment.

A Mumbai woman was surprised after looking through a Class 6 textbook and finding lessons on artificial intelligence and other technology topics. Neural networks, Python, and machine learning are among the topics covered in the book.

After discovering the textbook, Khushi Jeswani posted her thoughts on Instagram. She made the point that schoolchildren are now being taught subjects that many adults may have learned much later. In the clip, Jeswani turns the pages of the book and points to different chapters on technology.

“Guys, today I saw a Class 6 textbook. AI… everything we are learning now, like Python and AI, they already have all of that in Class 6. Wait, let me show you. Look at this… Machine Learning with Python, Data and Visualisation, Neural Networks and AI… Bro, are we engineers crazy? Ethics and Safety… What is all of this? Why is all of this even here?" she says.

The book also covers data visualisation, neural networks, AI ethics and safety. Jeswani appeared surprised that these topics had been included at such an early stage of school education. Text on the video reads, “6th standard me AI kaha se aagayi," which means, “How did AI make it into Class 6?"

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

Many people compared the textbook to what they had learned in Class 6 as a result of the post. Many said that at that age, they had not encountered topics like artificial intelligence or machine learning.

"Class 6 students are learning AI already?" enquired one user. "We definitely didn't have this in school," another person commented.

A third individual said, "Kids are way ahead of us now." "This is surprising," said a different user.

Some users looked back at their own school lessons with humour. “We learnt ‘Word’ in 6th!," one comment read. Another wrote, “Hamare time pe kaha the ye log."