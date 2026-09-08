Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the mob lynching of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi, blaming the BJP for 'utter lawlessness'. Jyotiraditya Scindia also demanded swift action. Police have apprehended all accused.

Kharge Condemns 'Utter Lawlessness' Under BJP

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday condemned the alleged mob lynching of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi's Ashram, calling it a “chilling reminder” of the “utter lawlessness under the Bharatiya Janata Party” and demanding strict action against those responsible. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “The merciless lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a well-known musician from Manipur, by a mob is yet another chilling reminder of the utter lawlessness under the BJP. Students are unsafe. Women face atrocities every day. People from Northeast India face discrimination. Dalits, Adivasis and minorities remain highly vulnerable."

The merciless lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a well-known musician from Manipur, by a mob is yet another chilling reminder of the utter lawlessness under the BJP. Students are unsafe. Women face atrocities every day. People from Northeast India face discrimination.… pic.twitter.com/uGfjNCYvbn — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 8, 2026

Kharge further alleged that Delhi had become a “crime capital” under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. “Under HM Amit Shah’s watch, Delhi has become a crime capital, with the NCRB recording the highest levels of crime in the national capital year after year,” LoP Rajya Sabha said. Expressing condolences to the victim's family, Kharge said they deserved justice and called for the strictest action against those responsible. “My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. They deserve justice, and those responsible must face the strictest action,” he said.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over the situation in Manipur, Kharge also alleged that the “incompetence” of the PM Modi government had left people from the state suffering both within Manipur and outside it. “The incompetence of the Modi Sarkar has left the people of Manipur suffering both within their state and outside it,” he said.

Union Minister Demands Swift Action

In a post on X, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, said, "The tragic demise of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh from Manipur is deeply distressing. The safety and dignity of every person from the Northeast is non-negotiable. I urge the Delhi Police to ensure swift action and a thorough investigation, and that those responsible face the strictest consequences under the law. My deepest condolences to Vikram’s family, friends and loved ones."

Details of the Incident and Police Action

The 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher was killed after being allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, in Delhi’s Ashram area, following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence. According to the Police, a PCR call regarding the alleged beating of C Vikram Singh was received at Delhi's Sunlight Colony police station on September 7. Police said the preliminary enquiry indicated that Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village. When he came downstairs and objected, he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows. The official further informed that they have registered an FIR under murder provisions and said all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended. The further investigation is still underway. (ANI)