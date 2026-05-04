Kerala Polls: Shashi Tharoor Reacts as UDF Takes Early Lead
As early trends in Kerala Assembly elections show the UDF ahead, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the momentum, calling it a 'clear trend' in their favour. He credited voters for signalling change while maintaining that the alliance will avoid premature celebrations despite the strong start.
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