HP Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania reached Cape Town for the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. He will represent India and address a session on 'Accessible Parliament' for persons with disabilities during the four-day event.

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, on Monday reached Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa, to participate in the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held from September 14 to 17. Pathania arrived in Cape Town at around 1:30 p.m. He had departed from New Delhi by air at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for the international conference.

Indian Delegation at CPA Conference

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretary Yash Pal Sharma is also accompanying Pathania and will participate in the conference of legislative secretaries being held alongside the main parliamentary conference. The four-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is being attended by presiding and deputy presiding officers and secretaries from 28 Indian states, according to a release issued by the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat. Lok Sabha Speaker and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Chairperson Om Birla is also participating in the conference in Cape Town.

Pathania to Address Session on Accessibility

Pathania will represent India at the international conference and address a session on “Accessible Parliament: Participation of Persons with Disabilities in the Parliament of India.” The Assembly Speaker will stay in Cape Town from September 14 to 17 for the conference. Following the conference, he is scheduled to undertake a study tour of several countries.

About South Africa's Capital System

Cape Town is the legislative capital of South Africa, which has three capitals designated for different functions. Pretoria serves as the administrative capital and houses the President's office and Cabinet, while Cape Town is home to the country's Parliament. Bloemfontein is regarded as the judicial capital and houses the Supreme Court of Appeal. The visit is part of Pathania's participation in the Commonwealth parliamentary forum aimed at sharing legislative practices and strengthening parliamentary cooperation among member countries. (ANI)