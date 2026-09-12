UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted that the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' would be a boon for Uttar Pradesh and would be made a success. The month-long BJP campaign marks PM Modi's 25 years of public service with various service activities.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be a boon for Uttar Pradesh: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said the nationwide launch of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' would prove to be a boon for Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the programme would be taken to the people and made a success. Speaking to reporters, Maurya said, "The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is set to be launched nationwide. It will prove to be a boon for Uttar Pradesh. No other world leader could have undertaken the efforts made during his tenure for the welfare of the poor, women's empowerment, and the future of the youth... We will make this program a success and engage with the people."

Maurya also highlighted the significance of the BRICS 2026 Summit, saying that several global superpowers were arriving for the event and asserting that India had established its position as a global superpower. "Several global superpowers are arriving for this BRICS event. India, too, has established its position as a global superpower. Today and tomorrow are very significant days," he added.

Month-long campaign to mark PM Modi's 25 years of service

Meanwhile, the BJP will organise the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service and dedication, with a series of service-oriented activities planned during the campaign.

The campaign will begin on September 17, which will be observed as ‘Seva Diwas’. Blood donation camps will be organised across the country on the occasion as part of the programme.

Key Campaign Activities

On the evening of September 17, the BJP will also organise an ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme at every booth at 7 pm. People will light lamps as a mark of gratitude for Modi’s 25 years of public service.

The campaign will also focus on involving children and young people in various activities. From September 17 to October 7, drawing and speech competitions will be organised in schools on the theme ‘Mere Sapno Ka Bharat’. The activities will provide schoolchildren an opportunity to express their vision of India through art and speeches.

Under the ‘Namo Seva–Ankahi Kahaniyan’ initiative, music and theatre performances will also be organised during the campaign.

Another major component of the campaign will be ‘Aangan Milan Seva’, which will be organised from September 25 to October 7. Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers will be honoured as part of the initiative.

On October 7, the campaign will feature a ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’, during which participants will take a pledge towards the goal of a developed India.

Campaign Structure and Conclusion

According to the campaign plan, 25 different service activities will be organised between September 17 and October 17. The ‘Seva Setu Abhiyan’ will also be conducted at the block level, with camps being organised to help people access the benefits of various government schemes.

The month-long campaign will conclude on October 17 with a ‘Sushasan Seva Samvad’. The concluding programme will focus on good governance and public service.

The campaign is planned as a nationwide series of activities combining social service, public outreach, community participation and programmes involving different sections of society.