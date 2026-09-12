Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh attacked Punjab's AAP govt, demanding action over the alleged custodial torture of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh and the suicide of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh after both raised concerns about the drug menace.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De MLA Manpreet Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, demanding strict action over the alleged custodial torture of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh and the suicide of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh in Sangrur.

Allegations of Brutality for Protesting

Addressing a press conference, Singh alleged that Mohanjit Singh faced brutal police brutality during custody after showing black flags to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "Incidents have occurred in Sangrur over the past few days concerning drugs. One was the showing of black flags by Sardar Mohanjit Singh to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. So, those very leaders who used to say before the elections, 'If any leader comes to your village, question them,' today--let alone questioning--if someone just shows a flag, look at how the police arrested Mohanjit Singh and subjected him to torture," he alleged.

He said that the government "does not want anyone to be able to speak up in front of them", adding that the party protested today outside the homes of ministers, showing black flags over the drug situation in Punjab.

Dalit Labourer's Suicide After Questioning Minister

He also raised the case of Gulzar Singh, who he said was threatened by the village sarpanch after publicly raising the drug issue during a visit by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. "Another incident involving Gulzar Singh, a labourer and resident of Tur Banjara village. The Finance Minister, Sardar Harpal Singh Cheema, had visited that village. There, that individual, Gulzar Singh, stated that the drug problem has not ended, that his son became a drug addict and sold almost all the household items, and that they are suffering immensely. He requested that drugs be curbed and stopped from spreading further," Singh said.

Demand for Accountability

Demanding accountability, he said, "Without any bias, the government must take immediate and appropriate action. Therefore, we demand that appropriate action be taken in the matter of Gulzar Singh. Secondly, regarding the torture inflicted on Mohanjit Singh, FIRs should be registered against all the responsible officers, and they should be dismissed."

Government Transfers Police Officials Amid Pressure

The controversies have sparked widespread political criticism across Punjab. In response to the mounting pressure over Mohanjit Singh's alleged custodial torture, the Punjab government has initiated administrative transfers. The Punjab government has transferred a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and sent three police personnel to the Police Line Sangrur amid allegations of custodial torture of anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh.

As per the orders issued on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harvinder Singh, who was posted as DSP, Sub-Division Sunam, Sangrur, has been transferred and posted as DSP, 1st Commando Battalion (CDO), Bahadurgarh, Patiala, on administrative grounds.

Details of Harassment and Family's Plea

Gulzar Singh, a member of the Valmiki community, died by suicide after allegedly facing harassment, intimidation, and threats from local party affiliates. The incident followed a public interaction where Singh had confronted Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the drug menace affecting his son.

Following the interaction, Singh allegedly faced harassment and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning the minister. The family of Gulzar Singh has demanded justice over his death and alleged that his last rites were carried out forcibly without their consent. (ANI)