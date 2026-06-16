Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut dismissed reports of MPs defecting as 'false,' asserting they recently pledged loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray. He accused the BJP of trying to split parties and announced 'Operation Wolf' in retaliation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday dismissed reports suggesting that five MPs from his party were likely to form a separate faction, calling the claims "false" and reiterating their support for party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

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"This is a lie. We have no such information. Four days ago, all these MPs took part in a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership. Of them, some of the leaders swore by their loved ones pledging support to Uddhav," Raut said while addressing a press conference here.

Raut dismisses defection claims

His remarks came amid speculation of a possible unrest within the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks and reports that some MPs could break away from the party. Earlier, Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane claimed that seven Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs were in touch with his party. Raut, however, rejected the claims and questioned Tumane's political relevance. "Who is he? There is no such person in Maharashtra politics. Today, there are such people in the Shinde group who say anything. Who will split the party?" Raut told ANI.

Accusations against BJP and Shinde-led Sena

He further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pursuing a strategy of creating splits in opposition parties. "In the last 12 years, the BJP has had only this work of splitting political parties. They have split TMC now. Before this, they did the same with NCP and Shiv Sena," Raut said.

This comes as Maharashtra witnesses "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT Sena were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join it.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC dismissed speculation about any alleged move by her party to engineer defections from rival political outfits, saying that there was "no interest in breaking any party". "We have no interest in breaking any party. Everyone has seen the popularity of our leader, Eknath Shinde, because he is loyal to the common people and works at the grassroots level. He doesn't work from home," Shaina told ANI.

UBT Sena to launch 'Operation Wolf'

As this happened, a meeting of UBT Sena MPs was called by Uddhav Thackeray. After this, while addressing a press conference, Raut said his party will launch "Operation Wolf" in retaliation. (ANI)