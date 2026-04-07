Sathankulam Horror: NINE Cops Get Death Sentence | Historic Verdict | Tamil Nadu News

In a landmark verdict, a Madurai court awarded death penalty to nine policemen in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths case. Father-son duo Jeyaraj and Beniks were brutally tortured in custody over a lockdown violation. The judgment marks a strong stand against custodial violence in India.0:00 - Madurai court sentences 9 policemen to death1:17 - Case termed 'rarest of rare' by the court1:53 - Incident sparked nationwide outrage and protests

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