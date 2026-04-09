Robot Nila Greets Voters in Saree | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

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Robot Nila Greets Voters in Saree

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 09 2026, 06:00 PM IST
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Robot Nila, the event-based humanoid robot from Coimbatore, is stealing hearts at a polling station in Puducherry! Dressed in a traditional saree, she warmly greets voters, offers assistance, and even speaks in multiple languages.Blending technology with Indian democracy during the 2026 Assembly Elections, this is how innovation meets tradition! 0:00 - Robot greets voters in Puducherry1:12 - Robot operator speaks up 2:23 - Dressed in a traditional saree

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