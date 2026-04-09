Robot Nila Greets Voters in Saree | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

Robot Nila, the event-based humanoid robot from Coimbatore, is stealing hearts at a polling station in Puducherry! Dressed in a traditional saree, she warmly greets voters, offers assistance, and even speaks in multiple languages.Blending technology with Indian democracy during the 2026 Assembly Elections, this is how innovation meets tradition! 0:00 - Robot greets voters in Puducherry1:12 - Robot operator speaks up 2:23 - Dressed in a traditional saree

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source