Animal Rescue Teams Brave Bombings in Beirut to Save Trapped Pets | World News

In war-hit Beirut, a small team of rescuers is risking everything to save animals left behind in conflict zones.Volunteers from Animals Lebanon enter buildings damaged by near-daily airstrikes, searching for pets trapped under rubble or abandoned by fleeing families.Since the escalation of the Middle East conflict, the group has rescued over 241 animals from heavily bombarded areas in southern Beirut and beyond.Volunteer Issam Attar says their mission is not just about animals—but also about the families who had to leave them behind. Meanwhile, operations manager Rim Sadek warns that without their intervention, many of these animals would not survive.With over 1,100 people killed and more than a million displaced, the crisis continues to unfold—leaving countless voiceless victims behind. 0:00 - Rescueres risk their lifes to save animals1:07 - Rescued 241 animals since the war started2:00 - Animals Lebanon volunteers speaks up

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