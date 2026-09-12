Petr Sizov, Press Secretary at the Russian Embassy in India, gained viral attention for a statement made in Hindi. Speaking in Delhi, he expressed hope that BRICS would become the "sabse zabardast community," translating to the "most powerful community."

A Russian diplomat’s attempt to speak in Hindi has caught the internet’s attention, with one particular phrase about BRICS quickly becoming the highlight of a viral video.

Petr Sizov, Press Secretary at the Russian Embassy in India, spoke in Hindi while sharing his hopes for the future of BRICS. In a short clip shared by news agency ANI on X, Sizov smiled at the camera and said, “Main ummeed karta hoon ki ye sabse zabardast community hoga.” The remark translates to, “I hope that this will be the most powerful/strongest community.”

Watch the viral video here:

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The diplomat’s use of the word “zabardast” immediately stood out. The Hindi expression can convey something formidable, powerful or excellent, and its confident delivery made the brief statement particularly memorable.

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The video was recorded in Delhi and shows Sizov dressed formally as he speaks directly to the camera. Rather than a lengthy diplomatic statement, the clip centres on his optimistic message about BRICS and its future.

The moment comes as India holds the BRICS chairship in 2026. The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September, putting the grouping and its expanding membership firmly in the spotlight.

BRICS was originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa later joining the group. Since then, the grouping has expanded significantly, increasing its importance as a platform for discussions on trade, economic cooperation, development and global governance.

Sizov’s comment arrives at a particularly significant time for India, which is preparing to host the expanded grouping. His Hindi delivery also adds a lighter, more personal touch to the diplomatic conversation surrounding the upcoming summit.

The short clip has drawn attention not simply because of the BRICS message, but because of the Russian diplomat’s willingness to address the subject in Hindi. His phrase “sabse zabardast community” has consequently become the talking point around the video.

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