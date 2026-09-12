Rising Ganga levels have flooded a cremation ground in Raebareli, forcing families to use boats for last rites. Similar flood-like conditions are reported in Moradabad, severely disrupting life and cutting off connectivity in low-lying areas.

Hardship for Mourners in Raebareli

Rising water levels in the Ganga River have inundated the cremation ground at Gegaso Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, severely disrupting final rites and forcing grieving families to transport bodies by boat. A sharp surge in the Ganga River has surrounded the cremation facility within Lalganj tehsil, creating immense hardship for mourners.

With severe waterlogging blocking normal access, families are forced to navigate the flooded terrain by watercraft to perform last rites. Speaking to ANI, a resident from Raebareli, Shiv Bahadur voiced distress over the situation, noting that the ongoing flood threat has paralysed the regular cremation process. "There are many problems here," said a local, Shiv Bahadur, describing the plight at the site. "There is waterlogging all around... We are performing the last rites of the deceased outside," Bahadur added.

Flood-like Conditions in Moradabad

Meanwhile, flood-like conditions also prevail in Moradabad due to swelling river levels, affecting regional connectivity and low-lying zones. A local from Moradabad echoed these mounting fears regarding the expanding floodwaters. "The waterlogging situation is such that in just a short while, water will enter all the houses... There is a problem with movement, there is a problem with everything," the resident told ANI.

Earlier this week, a flood-like situation developed across low-lying areas of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, where rapidly rising water levels ranging from 5 to 10 feet submerged primary connecting roads and vast stretches of agricultural fields. The extensive inundation had cut off basic access, leaving local communities completely isolated and reliant on boats for daily transit, essentials, and survival.

Local families in the inundated belts are bearing the brunt of the disaster as water levels continue to swell. Describing the dire circumstances, resident Mamta highlighted how the floodwaters have disrupted everyday life. "The situation here is extremely bad, far beyond this point. We are forced to stay inside our homes. Whatever household goods were there, they were here. Even getting daily bread/food is a struggle; the trouble is severe, and... the water level is continuously rising... There is water all around," Mamta told ANI.

Ganga Recedes in Varanasi

Meanwhile, further down the state in Varanasi, residents experienced partial relief as the Ganga River began receding at a rate of 3 centimetres per hour. However, full normalcy is yet to return to the holy city. Local authorities have kept the administrative ban on operating both large and small boats strictly in effect until conditions stabilise further. (ANI)