The Kedarnath pedestrian route was blocked again near the Chirbasa helipad due to debris from rainfall. The Rudraprayag administration has stopped pilgrims at Sonprayag and Gaurikund for safety, with clearance work to begin after weather improves.

The Kedarnath pedestrian route was blocked again near the Chirbasa helipad following the accumulation of debris and stones triggered by rainfall in the area, the district administration said on Saturday. The blockage has affected the movement of pilgrims travelling towards Shri Kedarnath Dham.

According to the Rudraprayag administration, debris and stones fell near the Chirbasa Helipad on the Shri Kedarnath Trek Route after rainfall last night, blocking the path.

⚠️ श्री केदारनाथ पैदल मार्ग पर चीरबासा हैलीपैड के समीप मलबा एवं पत्थर आने से मार्ग हुआ पुनः अवरुद्ध। गत रात्रि हुई वर्षा के कारण चीरबासा हैलीपैड के समीप श्री केदारनाथ पैदल मार्ग पर पुनः मलबा एवं पत्थर आने से मार्ग अवरुद्ध हो गया है। सूचना प्राप्त होते ही DEOC द्वारा तत्काल… pic.twitter.com/TmCe4Bayl8 — Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) September 12, 2026

"Debris and stones have fallen near the Chirbasa Helipad on the Shri Kedarnath Trek Route, causing the path to be blocked again. Due to the rainfall last night, debris and stones have fallen again near the Chirbasa Helipad on the Shri Kedarnath Trek Route, blocking the path. Upon receiving the information, District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) has immediately informed the Junior Engineer (JE) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Guptakashi. Currently, rainfall continues in the area," the administration wrote on X.

Pilgrimage Temporarily Halted

They further added, "After the weather improves, work to clear the debris and stones from the path will commence. Keeping the safety of pilgrims in mind, pilgrims heading to Shri Kedarnath Dham have been stopped for now at Sonprayag and Gaurikund. Pilgrims are requested to follow the instructions issued by the administration until the weather and path conditions normalise, and to refrain from proceeding unnecessarily - District Administration and District Police, Rudraprayag."

The district administration said that the removal of debris and stones from the route has been initiated. In view of pilgrims’ safety, movement of pilgrims has been temporarily stopped at Sonprayag and Gaurikund. The administration is continuously monitoring the weather and the condition of the route.

Restoration Efforts Underway

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the Kedarnath trekking route was blocked after debris and rocks fell from the hillside near the Chirbasa helipad.

“Pilgrim movement has been temporarily stopped as a precautionary measure, with their safety being the priority,” he said.

Rajwar said DDMA teams were working to clear the debris, adding that the pilgrimage would resume only after the route is restored and declared safe for movement.

He further said the administration would issue a separate announcement once the pilgrimage is allowed to resume.