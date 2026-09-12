In a joint operation in Gonda, UP, the RPF and CIB rescued 12 children from traffickers who were taking them to a Haryana rice mill. The children were handed over to Childline. A case has been registered against two alleged traffickers.

12 Children Rescued From Traffickers in UP

Twelve children were rescued from suspected traffickers who were allegedly taking them to Haryana to work at a rice mill, RPF Inspector Aniruddh Rai Rai said on Saturday.

said information was received that the children were being taken on a train travelling from Bihar towards Haryana. Acting on the tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the Crime Intelligence Bureau (CIB) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post, following which the children were rescued and handed over to Childline. Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "Information was received that on a train travelling from Bihar towards Haryana, traffickers were taking 12 children along to work in a rice mill. Acting on this tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the CIB and the RPF post; 12 children were rescued and handed over to Childline."

Case Registered Against Traffickers

A case has been registered at the Government Railway Police (GRP) police station against the two alleged traffickers, Rai said. He said the full details would emerge during the investigation, adding that preliminary information suggested the children had been lured under false pretences, with some of them allegedly being paid advance money before being taken for child labour. “A case has been registered at the GRP police station against the two traffickers involved. While the full details will emerge during the investigation, it appears the children were lured under false pretences—with some advance money being paid—and were being taken for child labour,” he added.

The rescued children were handed over to Childline, while their families arrived to take them back. Some of the children have already been reunited with their families, Rai said.

Drugs Worth Rs 2.33 Crore Seized in Guwahati

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), have recovered and seized 1.168 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.33 crore from a passenger train at Guwahati railway station on Tuesday, an official said.

A senior official of RPF Guwahati on Tuesday said that a joint operation was conducted by the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad of the Railway Protection Force at Guwahati station (GHY) and NCB, Guwahati, in the DN Kamrup Express at Guwahati Railway Station.

"During checking of Coach No. A-2, two persons travelling on Berths/Seats No. 17 & 18 were intercepted and subjected to checking. During the course of checking, 4 packets containing suspected Heroin (Brown Sugar) were found concealed in their baggage," the RPF official said.