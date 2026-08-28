Learning from Nepal's deadly floods, Uttarakhand is bolstering its disaster management. Minister Madan Kaushik said the govt will strengthen monitoring of glacier lakes and rivers, installing advanced early warning systems to mitigate potential risks.

Uttarakhand Strengthens Disaster Preparedness

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik on Friday said that Uttarakhand is highly vulnerable to natural disasters and the state government is working with utmost seriousness to mitigate potential risks.

Taking lessons from the recent disaster in Nepal, the Minister said the government is further strengthening the monitoring mechanism for glacier lakes, rivers and other vulnerable areas across the state. He said special emphasis is being laid on the scientific survey and regular monitoring of vulnerable glacier lakes, along with the installation of advanced early warning systems. Wherever required, additional equipment and technical resources will be deployed to ensure that timely alerts about any potential threat reach the administration and the public.

Focus on Safety and Preparedness

Kaushik said that the safety of human lives is the government's foremost priority. All necessary measures will be taken to minimise potential loss of life through pre-disaster preparedness, timely warnings, capacity building at the local level and better coordination among departments. He added that during the monsoon season, all concerned departments and officials have been directed to remain vigilant and ensure prompt action in the event of any emergency.

Alert in Kumaon Amid Nepal Flood Devastation

This comes as the death toll in Nepal reaches 389, with 977 people reported to remain missing following the Bhote Koshi flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest status report released on Thursday. Of the 977 people reported missing, 517 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens living abroad who had come to Nepal to visit. Earlier on Thursday, due to the severe flash floods in neighbouring Nepal and the continued rainfall, the administration in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region has also been put on high alert.

Monitoring of Kali-Sharda River Intensified

The Champawat district administration is closely monitoring the water level of the Kali-Sharda River, which flows through the Banbasa and Tanakpur areas, according to the Champawat District Magistrate Manish Kumar. In view of the flood situation in Nepal and the ongoing rainfall in the hilly regions, surveillance has been intensified at the Sharda Barrage, river ghats and other sensitive riverside areas.

Acting on the district administration's directions, police, SDRF and disaster management teams have been put on alert, with continuous monitoring underway in areas along the riverbanks, the Champawat administration confirmed. The Champawat administration confirmed that surveillance has been stepped up in border areas, at the Sharda Barrage and along the river ghats in view of the flood situation in Nepal.

Chief Minister Directs Comprehensive Survey of Glacier Lakes

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, earlier directed Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, to conduct a comprehensive survey and scientific study of sensitive glacier lakes across the state. Regular assessments will be carried out to monitor the condition of the lakes, water levels, changes in their size, the surrounding terrain, and potential risk zones.

To ensure timely warnings in the event of a possible threat, the availability of modern sensors, water-level monitoring equipment, communication systems, and other essential technical resources will be ensured, a release said.

The Chief Minister also directed that efforts should not be limited to the installation of early warning systems alone. All necessary safety and risk-mitigation measures should be implemented to reduce the potential impact of disasters arising from glacier lakes. Sensitive areas will be identified and strengthened with safe evacuation routes, mapping of potentially affected zones, robust communication systems, local-level warning mechanisms, and enhanced preparedness for relief and rescue operations.

District-Level Monitoring and Reporting

The meeting focused particularly on monitoring glacier lakes, river water levels and sensitive locations, as well as reviewing early warning systems, communication networks, rapid response mechanisms during disasters, and resources available at the local level. District Magistrates were directed to ensure regular monitoring of potential risk areas in their respective districts and immediately report any unusual activity to higher authorities, the release said. (ANI)