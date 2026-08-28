Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Light Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast In South, North Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weekend has started with gloomy, overcast skies. Several districts in South Bengal got drenched in rain on Thursday night too. So, what's the weather going to be like on Friday? Check
Today's weather update
The weather is shifting its mood across West Bengal. According to the Alipore Met office, the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has weakened. This has reduced the spell of heavy rain in South Bengal. However, districts might still see light to moderate showers with partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, North Bengal districts have a heavy rain alert.
Kolkata's weather today
Which districts have a chance of rain?
South Bengal's weather update
Where else is rain possible?
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