RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, on a visit to Jodhpur, interacted with Laghu Udyog Bharati office-bearers and is scheduled to hold organizational meetings. This follows his recent speech in London where he elaborated on the concepts of 'Hindu' and 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, who is on a visit to Jodhpur, interacted with Laghu Udyog Bharati office-bearers on Sunday.

The RSS chief will also hold discussions with Sangh office bearers on organizational matters.

Several programmes and meetings have been scheduled during Bhagwat’s visit to Jodhpur. There is an evident enthusiasm among Sangh workers over the RSS chief’s visit. RSS chief is on an organizational tour of Rajasthan.

Bhagwat on 'Hindu' and 'Hindu Rashtra'

Bhagwat, who was in London earlier this month, said that the concept “Hindu” encompasses diverse schools of thought and it encompasses diversity. Speaking at an immersive dialogue in London, Bhagwat said the purpose of Hindu Rashtra is to give the truth to the world that diversity is a natural, unity is truth.

He said different paths of worship lead to the same goal "When we say Hindu, it is not a religion, it is not a worship. There may be Hindu religions... From Bharat Varsha, every kind of thought came out. From atheists to polytheists. But they all say, we have our say, but you have your say, you are also right. I tread my path; I will reach the same goal. You also come through your path, and you will reach the same goal. We need not convert each other,” he said.

Bhagwat said that concept of Rashtra is different from a nation state. He said in a nation state people come together on the basis of language, model of governance or similar purpose and for staying together there are rules which the state enforces. He said the Rashtra also has a ruler, state is there but that is not the main component, it comes later.

"First, there is a purpose. What is the purpose of Hindu Rashtra? to give this truth to the world that diversity is a natural, unity is truth, this benefits the world," he said. The community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue under the theme “Celebration of Oneness” was held in London on September 6 as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebrations and its wider overseas outreach programme. (ANI)