AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami slammed the TVK government, alleging it came to power by 'making reels' and is running on 'borrowed legs'. He accused the party of horse-trading MLAs and failing to address rising prices and farmer issues.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, alleging that it came to power without doing anything or working for the people.

'Govt running on reels, borrowed legs'

Addressing a public gathering in Tiruchirappalli, Palaniswami alleged that the TVK government was "standing on borrowed legs" and accused it of running the government by making reels. "The TVK government is not standing on its own feet; it is standing on borrowed legs. They are running this government by making reels. They formed the government through reels themselves. TVK is the only party that has come to power without doing anything or working for the people," he said.

Accusations of horse-trading

Palaniswami also alleged that AIADMK MLAs had been lured away by the TVK government and claimed that horse-trading and negotiations over money had led to their resignations. "The TVK government has taken AIADMK MLAs away as though they were children playing on the roadside being lured away with candies. Through horse-trading and negotiations over money, AIADMK MLAs have been made to resign," he said.

AIADMK highlights its governance record

Highlighting the AIADMK's record, Palaniswami said that during the party's 32 years in power, it had implemented numerous welfare schemes. He said his government ensured timely release of water to Delta district farmers for agricultural activities and declared the Delta districts Protected Special Agricultural Zones.

"We implemented several schemes, including the Kudimaramathu scheme and the 'Nadandhai Vazhi Cauvery' scheme," he said.

'Farmers protesting, prices have increased'

Palaniswami further alleged that prices of essential commodities had increased and said farmers were protesting over the non-fulfilment of election promises. "Farmers are protesting, saying that the promises made during the election have not been fulfilled. Farmers have been severely affected because paddy procurement has not been carried out properly," he said.

He also claimed that AIADMK was the only party that spoke up for farmers and alleged that the government had not paid heed to its demands.

On poet Vairamuthu

On poet and lyricist Vairamuthu, Palaniswami said he did not belong to any one individual but to the hearts of Tamils across the world. "His songs will remain immortal, and he is a person who belongs to Tamil," he said.