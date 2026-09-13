Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,' a month-long nationwide campaign from Sep 17 to Oct 17. The drive will mark PM Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service and will be conducted across every district and booth.

Nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' Announced

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the month-long "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service will be conducted nationwide from September 17 to October 17, reaching every district, Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency and polling booth.

Shah said the entire NDA alliance, voluntary organisations and people across the country will participate in the campaign, which will coincide with Modi's birthday on September 17 and the completion of 25 years of his tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister on October 6, 2026. "The entire NDA alliance, numerous voluntary organizations, and people across the country are coming together to conduct the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' nationwide from September 17 to October 17. As we all know, September 17 marks the birthday of Narendra Modi ji. This year holds special significance. Following a long period of organisational work, October 6, 2026, will mark the completion of 25 years of Modi ji's tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister—a journey that continues to this day. Very few leaders in this country have achieved the distinction of completing 25 years of continuous public service, having served both as a state Chief Minister and as the Prime Minister of the nation," Shah said.

He said the campaign would be taken to people at the grassroots level across the country. "This campaign will be carried out across the entire nation in every administrative unit, including all states and Union Territories. We intend to reach the people of the country by taking this campaign to every district, every Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency, and down to the individual polling-booth level," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Modi had set a record by completing 25 years of public service and highlighted his tenure as Prime Minister. "Narendra Modi ji has set a record by completing 25 years of public service. He has served as the country's Prime Minister for 12 years and has driven India's progress, which we have all witnessed. To mark the completion of these 25 years, a decision was taken to launch the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.' All NDA partners are with us for this campaign in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

Special Campaign and Bike Yatra in Kashi

To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to roll out an extensive, month-long mass outreach campaign titled the "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" across the entire Kashi region. Running from September 17 to October 17, the drive aims to spread the message of service, good governance, welfare of the poor, and a developed India at the booth level, rather than simply a series of events. The campaign's main attraction will be a bike ride from Kashi to Vadnagar, Gujarat. The yatra will begin on September 17, the Prime Minister's birthday, after the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is offered water from 10 rivers, and will conclude approximately 20 days later on October 7th in his birthplace, Vadnagar. (ANI)