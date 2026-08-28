A 30-year-old IT professional earning Rs 28 lakh annually with Rs 40 lakh in savings asked Reddit if he was financially ready for marriage. The post sparked a discussion where many users shared they married with less, even while in debt.

A 30-year-old IT professional’s question about whether he has saved enough money to get married has sparked a lively discussion online. Earning Rs 28 lakh per annum and having around Rs 40 lakh in liquid savings, the man turned to Reddit for practical advice on whether his finances were strong enough to begin married life and eventually start a family.

Rs 28 LPA salary and Rs 40 lakh savings

The man, who said he was born in 1996 and works in the IT sector, explained that he currently has approximately Rs 40 lakh in liquid savings. He said he had accumulated more savings earlier but invested a significant portion in real estate last year. As a result, around Rs 40 lakh remains in easily accessible bank accounts and investments.

He said he was considering getting married either by the end of this year or sometime next year. His concern, however, went beyond simply paying for a wedding. He wanted to know whether his current financial position would allow him to comfortably manage married life and potentially raise a family.

Sharing his concerns on Reddit, he asked: “For people who are married or have been through a similar situation, do you think Rs 40 lakh in savings + Rs 28 LPA salary is a good enough financial position to start married life? How much would you ideally want saved before getting married?”

Check the viral post here:

Reddit users share their experiences

The question prompted responses from people with very different financial backgrounds. One user recalled getting married while carrying debt, writing: “When I got married, I was in debt of 5 lakhs, no home. Eventually I was not aware of any financial health etc. So dont worry.”

Another Redditor said they had been Rs 8 lakh in personal-loan debt when they married. They advised people to be financially responsible, avoid unnecessary spending and discuss money openly with their future partner.

Others argued that there is no fixed amount that makes someone financially “ready” for marriage. One user said, “No amount of money is enough. Your needs and wants change with the amount of money you have. Instead, look for a genuine partner and don’t delay once you find that person.”

Another shared that they and their partner earned a combined Rs 12 LPA when they married and eventually increased their income fourfold over four years.

The discussion ultimately highlighted that financial readiness for marriage may depend not only on salary or savings, but also on spending habits, career stability, future goals and compatibility between partners.