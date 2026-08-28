The Tripura Assembly witnessed uproar as opposition parties, including CPI(M) and Congress, demanded an independent judicial probe into former DGP Anurag Dhankar's death, questioning the impartiality of the ongoing investigation.

Opposition Demands Impartial Probe

The Tripura Legislative Assembly witnessed fresh uproar on Friday over the investigation into the unnatural death of former Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, with opposition legislators demanding an independent and impartial probe. The commotion erupted at the very beginning of the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session, a day after Chief Minister Manik Saha made a statement in the House regarding the death of the former police chief.

Soon after the proceedings began, CPI(M) legislators entered the Well of the House and staged a protest, demanding that the investigation into Dhankar's death be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner. The opposition demanded the constitution of an independent inquiry committee headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Tripura High Court to investigate the circumstances surrounding the DGP's death.

Congress MLA and senior party leader Sudip Roy Barman also raised objections to a specific portion of the Chief Minister's statement made in the Assembly on Thursday. He demanded that the particular sentence or portion be expunged from the statement.

The issue of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dhankar's death once again triggered political tension in the Assembly, with opposition members questioning the transparency and impartiality of the ongoing probe. The repeated protests come amid continuing demands from the opposition for a probe that would inspire public confidence and establish the circumstances leading to the former DGP's death.

New In-Charge DGP Appointed

Earlier, following the death of DGP Anurag Dhankar, the Tripura Government appointed Additional Director General of Police (Armed Police) GS Rao as the in-charge Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the General Administration (Personnel and Training) Department, Rao will hold the post of DGP, Tripura, as in-charge until further orders. The order stated that the decision was taken following the death of Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, who was serving as the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Tripura.

Remembering Anurag Dhankar's Career

Anurag Dhankar, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, joined service in the state in 1995 and held several key positions during his distinguished career. Rising through the ranks from Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to Director General of Police, he earned widespread respect for his professionalism, leadership, and commitment to public service.

The Cabinet also highlighted his significant contributions at the national and international levels. Dhankar served successfully in the United Nations Mission in Kosovo and held important assignments in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISE).

Recognising his outstanding service, he was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. (ANI)