Punjab has banned analogue paneer for one year. Delhi's food safety team destroyed 508 kg of spurious paneer ahead of the festive season. Maharashtra's FDA urged consumers to be alert while buying food products.

Punjab Bans Analogue Paneer for One Year

The Punjab government has enacted a strict twelve-month prohibition on manufacturing, distributing, and keeping non-dairy imitation cheese alternatives across local markets to safeguard public well-being. Prioritising public health, the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban for one year on the sale, production, and storage of analogue paneer, a non-dairy cheese alternative in the state.

This order has been issued by Kanwalpreet Brar, Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Following the government's directive, no food business operator in Punjab will be permitted to produce, sell, or store analogue paneer under any name. The department has prepared to launch a special state-wide campaign to ensure the effective implementation of this order.

Delhi Intensifies Food Safety Checks

On the other hand, the Food Safety Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, has intensified its enforcement and inspection activities across the capital ahead of the forthcoming festive season to ensure that citizens have access to safe, hygienic and wholesome food. According to the release, as part of a major enforcement drive at Okhla Sabzi Mandi, the Food Safety Department destroyed approximately 508 kg of spurious paneer found during inspection.

Necessary legal action has been initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and applicable rules and regulations. The Department has also lifted 22 enforcement samples of various food articles from different districts across Delhi. The samples have been sent to designated laboratories for detailed analysis. Further action will be taken on the basis of the test reports in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulations.

Protecting Public Confidence

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that food safety remains a priority of the Delhi Government, particularly during the festive season when the demand for milk products, paneer, sweets, edible oils and other food items increases significantly. Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasised that the objective of the campaign is not only to take action against violations but also to ensure preventive monitoring throughout the food supply chain, thereby protecting consumers and maintaining public confidence in the quality and safety of food available in Delhi.

The Delhi Government has reiterated that strict action will be taken against individuals, manufacturers, suppliers or establishments found involved in the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of unsafe, adulterated or substandard food items. The Food Safety Department will continue its coordinated inspections and laboratory-based testing across all districts in the interest of public health.

Maharashtra FDA Calls for Consumer Vigilance

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said ensuring safe food is a shared responsibility of citizens, food businesses and regulators, while outlining the department's enforcement measures and plans ahead of the festive season.

Consumer Alertness is Key

Consumers must be more alert while purchasing food products and medicines and should not hesitate to ask questions about what they are buying, Mundhe said, addressing the 'Meet the Press' conference at the Mumbai Press Club. He urged people to check ingredients, manufacturing and expiry dates, best-before dates and details about how a product has been prepared or processed before making a purchase.

He said consumers should be as careful while buying food and medicines as they are while purchasing clothes or other products, adding that buying food without knowing its quality or authenticity could have health consequences. (ANI)