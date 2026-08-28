Police in Shivamogga, Karnataka, have booked three men—Nihal, Umar, and Abrahar—for waving a Palestinian flag during Eid Milad preparations. They allegedly filmed the act and shared it on Instagram, which police say could disturb public order.

Men Booked for Waving Palestinian Flag

Police in Karnataka's Shivamogga district have booked three men for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag atop a cutout being erected for Eid Milad celebrations in RML Nagar on August 24.

According to the FIR, the accused have been identified as Nihal alias Bekku, Umar and Abrahar. It is alleged that they climbed onto the structure, displayed the flag and recorded the act. The video was subsequently circulated on Instagram.

Police Action and Charges

Police said the act had the potential to create tension between communities, promote hostility and disturb public order.

The three persons have been booked under Sections 353(2), 196(1) and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Security Measures for Eid Milad

Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated across the country on Wednesday. Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. The Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi ul-Awwal, which is the third month as per the Islamic calendar.

Earlier, tightening the security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti issued orders banning the use of DJ music, colour paper blasting and firecrackers from August 25 to 28.

"The use of colour paper blasting, DJ music during the celebrations can damage to places of worship, causes inconvenience to the senior citizens, general public and patients undergoing treatment in hospitals," the officials said.

In light of these concerns and based on recommendations submitted by the Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Commissioner exercised precautionary powers under Sections 35 and 36 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963. (ANI)