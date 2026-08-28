A 72-year-old retired official was killed and several others, including migrant workers, were injured after a car rammed into a crowd in Pathanamthitta. Police have arrested two men and are investigating if the driver was drunk.

Deceased and Accused Identified

Pathanamthitta police in Kerala said that they have arrested two people after a car rammed a crowd on Wednesday and killed one person, a release said. The incident took place near Aban Junction in the heart of Pathanamthitta town on Wednesday at 6: 45 pm. The police are investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of driving.

The deceased has been identified as Abubacker (72), a retired Fire and Rescue Services official and a native of Valanchuzhy Kulasekharapathi in Pathanamthitta. Police identified the driver as Jinu Babu (48), a native of Kuzhimuri, Puthenveettil, Puthenpeedika, Pathanamthitta, while his companion was identified as Vishwajith (24), son of Govindaraj of Vishwabhavanam, Omalloor. Both sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital. They were subsequently taken into custody by Pathanamthitta Police in connection with the incident, it added.

Details of the Injured

Five migrant workers who sustained serious injuries are undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College, with the condition of one of them reported to be critical. Those seriously injured have been identified as Vijay Mandal (18), and Ashkul (19), both natives of West Bengal; Ankit (22), a native of Assam; Anthony Minch (33), a native of West Bengal; and Sanjith (18), a native of Assam. The five were referred to Kottayam Medical College from Pathanamthitta General Hospital after receiving primary treatment.

Rupesh (25), Janesh (26), Surya (21), and Sujan (30), who sustained minor injuries in the accident, were admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Case Registered Under Non-Bailable Sections

A case has been registered against the accused under non-bailable sections, including drunk driving and culpable homicide. The accused will be produced before the court along with a remand application. (ANI)