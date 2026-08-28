Delhi Traffic Police initiated 'Rakhi Ka Waada, Suraksha Ka Iraada' on Rakshabandhan. The drive saw female officers tying Rakhis to responsible road users, promoting traffic discipline and road safety through education and encouragement.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday organised a special road safety and traffic discipline drive titled "Rakhi Ka Waada, Suraksha Ka Iraada" on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, with an objective to promote responsible road use, a release said.

The special initiative was conducted by Delhi Traffic Police with the objective of spreading the message of road safety through a combination of education, enforcement, and encouragement.

A Symbolic Gesture for Road Safety

As part of the initiative, Delhi Traffic Police personnel conducted the special drive at various major intersections and traffic points across Delhi. The initiative used the traditional sentiment of Rakshabandhan to convey a message of mutual responsibility, care and safety on the roads.

During the drive, road users found following traffic rules and regulations were appreciated by traffic police personnel. Female police officers tied Rakhis to responsible road users as a symbolic gesture of the "waada" of safety and protection. In return, road users were encouraged to make a commitment to continue following traffic rules and maintaining traffic discipline in the future.

The special drive was conducted by the Road Safety Cell, TI's and Circle staff at several prominent locations across Delhi, including Shahdara Circle, Chintamani Red Light and Seelampur Red Light, Majnu Ka Tila Check Post, along with various other major intersections and traffic points across the National Capital.

Promoting Awareness on Key Traffic Rules

During the drive, traffic personnel interacted with commuters, appreciated responsible road behaviour and sensitised them about the importance of adhering to traffic rules. Road users were sensitised about the importance of wearing helmets, using seat belts, obeying traffic signals, maintaining lane discipline, avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving, refraining from drunk driving and respecting pedestrians and other vulnerable road users, it added.

Transforming Tradition into a Lifesaving Commitment

The initiative sought to transform the spirit of Rakshabandhan into a broader road safety message by emphasising that every road user has a responsibility to protect their own life as well as the lives of others on the road.

The symbolic act of tying a Rakhi reinforced the message that adherence to traffic rules is not merely a legal obligation but an essential commitment towards saving lives.

The Delhi Traffic Police reiterated its commitment to strengthening road safety through sustained efforts based on Education, Enforcement and Encouragement, while urging citizens to make responsible road behaviour a part of their everyday life. "Rakshabandhan par sirf Rakhi nahi, Suraksha ka Waada bhi -- Traffic Rules Follow Karein, Zindagi Surakshit Rakhein," said Delhi Traffic Police. (ANI)