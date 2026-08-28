A delegation of senior Tamil Nadu ministers led by Aadhav Arjuna met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and visited the MEA's Situation Room to review relief efforts for Indian nationals, including those from Tamil Nadu, affected by flash floods in Nepal.

A delegation of senior Tamil Nadu ministers led by Aadhav Arjuna on Friday met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and visited the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) Situation Room to review ongoing relief and assistance efforts for Indian nationals, including travellers from Tamil Nadu, affected by devastating flash floods and mudslides in Nepal.

The delegation included Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan, Agriculture Minister Vinoth and Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Thennarasu, along with Tamil Nadu Government's Delhi Special Representative Venkatnarayana, Chief Resident Commissioner Jaya and NRT Commissioner Sathish.

The MEA, in a post on X, said, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met today with a delegation of senior Ministers from Tamil Nadu led by Thiru Aadhav Arjuna and briefed them on @MEAIndia and @IndiainNepal's ongoing relief and assistance efforts for Indian nationals, including travellers from Tamil Nadu, affected by the flash floods and mudslides in Nepal." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2093275377330200612

State and Central Coordination

The ministers also visited the MEA Situation Room, which is operating round the clock to assist Indian nationals and their families affected by the disaster. The meeting focused on the safety and well-being of Tamil Nadu residents who had travelled to Nepal, as well as coordination between the state and central governments for their rescue, assistance and safe return.

Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu ministers reviewed the operations of a Help Centre Control Room established at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to coordinate assistance and rescue efforts for people stranded in Nepal. During the visit, the ministers took stock of calls received at the help centre, information collected about affected individuals and coordination with agencies involved in rescue operations.

Devastation and Rescue Efforts in Nepal

The flash floods that struck the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26 have caused widespread destruction and loss of life. According to Nepal Police, the death toll had risen to 469 by Friday, with 1,545 people injured and rescued, while 977 people were reported missing as of Thursday, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Nepal Police has deployed 4,348 personnel for rescue operations. Authorities have also established an Emergency Control Room to coordinate assistance for foreign nationals affected by the floods and mudslides. (ANI)