Dhurandhar 2 Beats Pushpa 2 Hindi Opening, Ranveer Singh Creates New Records | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Pushpa 2 Hindi Opening, Ranveer Singh Creates New Records | Bollywood NewsRanveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the box office by storm, beating Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hindi opening weekend collections. Packed theatres, massive hype, and strong word-of-mouth have turned the film into a blockbuster start, setting new benchmarks.0:00 - Film's Massive Opening1:35 - Advance Booking Played Big Role2:30 - A 'Blockbuster' Start

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