Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children, who tied rakhis on her wrist. She interacted with them, spoke about their dreams, and assured them of the Delhi Government's support for their education and future.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted children at the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Sadan to mark Raksha Bandhan, where the youngsters tied rakhis to her during an interaction aimed at supporting their future education and personal aspirations.

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office, the Delhi Chief Minister interacted with the children, spoke about their dreams and assured them of Delhi Government initiatives to support their education, well-being and aspirations.

Similarly, on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children as girls tied the sacred Rakhi thread on her wrists.

CM Gupta Shares Moments on Social Media

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "The joy of festivals among children is something else altogether. Today, I celebrated Raksha Bandhan with my dear little friends who came from different parts of Delhi."

"They tied so many rakhis with immense love, fed me sweets to their heart's content, and then began unlimited chatter, laughter, and heaps of mischief," she added.

"My children, this love of yours is no less than a blessing for me. May your smiles always bloom like this, may every opportunity come your way in your dreams, and may Delhi always remain safe and full of possibilities for you. Today, there are so many rakhis on my wrist and heaps of your love in my heart," CM Gupta said.

Her Rakhi celebrations came a day after she launched the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana '. The scheme aims to provide financial support to eligible women and strengthen their financial independence, enabling them to meet everyday needs and make decisions with greater confidence.

Education Minister Ashish Sood Celebrates with Students

On Wednesday, several students from different schools visited Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and tied a Rakhi on his wrist, marking the festival with a message of affection and brotherhood.

Ashish Sood interacted with the students and appreciated their participation in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The minister also extended his best wishes to the students and their families ahead of the festival.

In a post on X, Sood said that receiving the love and affection has filled his heart with joy.

"On this sacred occasion of Rakhi, receiving the love and affection of the children has filled my heart with joy," the Delhi Minister said. (ANI)