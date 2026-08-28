The Delhi Police Special Cell busted an ISI-backed espionage module, arresting a young couple. Md Sahil and his wife Sameera are accused of working for Pakistani Intelligence Operatives since 2024, providing logistical support and Indian SIM cards.

The Northern Range of the Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an alleged ISI-backed Pakistan-based espionage module and arrested a young Delhi-based couple accused of working for Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) through social media since 2024, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Md Sahil and his wife Sameera, police said.

Details of the Espionage Module

According to the Special Cell, the accused allegedly provided logistical support to Pakistan-based handlers, procured Indian SIM cards and sent them to Pakistan through Dubai for use by Pakistani intelligence operatives. Police said the couple allegedly received around Rs 30,000 for sending eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan during 2024 and 2025.

The investigation began after the Special Cell developed information about an alleged ISI-backed PIO network active in the Delhi-NCR region. Police said the module had recruited local individuals in Delhi to provide logistical support and procure Indian SIM cards. These SIM cards were allegedly sent to Pakistan through Dubai, where WhatsApp accounts were activated using the Indian numbers. According to police, Pakistani operatives subsequently used these accounts to enter Indian WhatsApp groups and allegedly gather sensitive information.

Investigation and Arrests

The investigation initially led to the arrest of Sahil, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. During forensic analysis of his mobile phone, investigators allegedly found incriminating conversations with Pakistani agents.

Recruitment and Espionage Tasks

During interrogation, Sahil allegedly disclosed that he came into contact with a Pakistani agent on Instagram in 2024 through his friend Sameera, whom he later married. Police said the Pakistani agent subsequently introduced the couple to a Pakistani intelligence operative, who allegedly cultivated them and offered financial gains in return for working for the network.

Police said Sahil and Sameera were allegedly tasked with extending logistical support to the PIO network and recruiting additional individuals for espionage and field operations. According to the Special Cell, Sahil was also allegedly tasked with recruiting individuals to conduct reconnaissance of cantonment areas at different locations across India. He was allegedly also involved in obtaining details concerning Army personnel whose court-martial proceedings were pending before tribunals.

Following Sahil's interrogation, his wife Sameera was arrested for her alleged role in providing Indian SIM cards to Pakistani entities, police said.

Evidence and Ongoing Probe

The Special Cell said forensic examination of the mobile phones belonging to both accused allegedly revealed incriminating WhatsApp conversations between them and their Pakistani handlers. Two mobile phones allegedly used in the conspiracy and execution of the crime have also been recovered, police said.

Investigators are now examining the alleged network's modus operandi, structure and functioning, including its links with local over-ground workers and sleeper cells. Police said the network allegedly coordinated with individuals in India through encrypted communication platforms.

According to police, the investigation has provided information about the functioning of the Pakistan-based intelligence network and its alleged coordination with local operatives. (ANI)