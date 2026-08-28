A Volvo bus en route to Delhi from Ahmedabad collided with a parked truck in Dausa, Rajasthan. The driver died on the spot, and approximately 30 passengers sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment at Dausa District Hospital.

A Volvo passenger coach travelling from Ahmedabad toward Delhi crashed into a truck parked along the highway stretch near Gudliya, resulting in the instant death of the driver and leaving numerous commuters injured.

Police Confirm Casualties

Detailing the sequence of events, Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit confirmed the casualties and injuries resulting from the collision. "A truck was moving along the route around 6:00 AM. A sleeper bus travelling from Ahmedabad to Delhi collided with it from behind. Tragically, the driver died on the spot," police said.

Shedding light on the condition of those affected, Piyush Dixit provided updates regarding the victims admitted following the highway disaster. "About 30 injured passengers have been brought here to the hospital, and they are currently undergoing treatment," he said.

Passengers Jolted Awake by Crash

According to an injured passenger, the Volvo bus had departed from Ahmedabad and was heading to Delhi via Jaipur. Most passengers were asleep during the night journey when the bus suddenly struck the stationary truck. The impact was so severe that the front section of the bus was completely damaged.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that most passengers were asleep at the time of the accident. They were jolted awake by a sudden, loud crash. The force of the collision caused many passengers to lose their balance and fall onto one another. Some passengers reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Rescue and Medical Response

Upon receiving news of the accident, ambulances arrived at the scene, and the injured were immediately rushed to Dausa District Hospital. Medical arrangements were activated upon their arrival, and a team of doctors is currently attending to the injured.

Investigation and Expressway's Troubled History

However, the exact cause of the accident and the circumstances under which the truck was parked there will only become clear after the police investigation is concluded.

Several similar accidents have previously occurred on the section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through Dausa district. In July, a collision between a bus and a trailer on this same expressway, within the jurisdiction of the Kolwa police station, resulted in multiple fatalities and left a large number of passengers injured. (ANI)