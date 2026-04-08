'If Pakistan Attacks Kolkata…' Rajnath Singh’s Explosive Warning to Khawaja Asif | Defence News

'If Pakistan Attacks Kolkata…' Rajnath Singh’s Explosive Warning to Khawaja Asif
India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a sharp warning after Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif threatened a strike on Kolkata. Singh recalled the 1971 war, saying Pakistan should remember its division, adding that 'only God knows how many parts they’ll be broken into' if provoked.
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