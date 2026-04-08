Only Iranian-American Democrat in Congress BLASTS Trump’s Iran Ceasefire & Threats | World News

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari, the only Iranian-American Democrat in Congress, delivers an emotional reaction to President Trump’s threats against Iranian civilian infrastructure and the fragile ceasefire in the Iran conflict.As the daughter of Iranian immigrants, Rep. Ansari calls the situation “apocalyptic,” highlights the fear gripping Iranian-American families, and urges Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment. Watch her powerful response to the escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.0:00 - Yassamin Ansari delivers an emotional reaction1:53 - Reaction to Trump’s threats against Iranian civilian infrastructure 3:10 - Ansari calls the situation "apocalyptic"

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