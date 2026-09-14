Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra hailed India's hosting of the BRICS Summit 2026, attributing the honour to PM Modi's visionary leadership. He said it enhances India's global stature and will strengthen its economic leadership and global respect.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Harsh Malhotra said that the successful announcement and hosting of the BRICS Summit 2026 in India has once again brought global recognition to the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

According to the party's press statement, Malhotra said the nation congratulates Prime Minister Modi, attributing India's opportunity to host the summit to his "visionary leadership" and the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

A Testament to 'Visionary Leadership'

"It is because of the Prime Minister's visionary leadership and the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' that India has earned the honour of presiding over and hosting the BRICS Summit 2026. With the successful announcement of the BRICS Summit 2026 and its hosting in India, the entire world is once again saluting India and the leadership of Modi Ji," he added.

The Delhi BJP chief said the development model associated with Modi, which began in 2001 with "Vibrant Gujarat" during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, has now become a defining identity of India globally.

"Following India's successful G20 Presidency, hosting BRICS 2026 is yet another testament to India's growing global stature," he said in a press statement.

Strengthening India's Image on Multiple Fronts

Malhotra said the summit would further strengthen India's image at three levels -- economic leadership, global respect and the pride of Delhi as the host city.

"Discussions with BRICS nations on trade, digital payments, the New Development Bank and alternative currencies will help India move faster towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'," he said while highlighting the economic significance of the summit.

On India's global role, he said, "On issues such as terrorism, climate change and matters concerning the Global South, the world will listen more seriously to India's voice. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, India has now transformed from being a country facing 'problems' to a country offering 'solutions'."

Calling Delhi's hosting of the summit a matter of pride, Malhotra said, "It is a matter of immense pride for us that Delhi will host this historic summit. I can say with confidence that the BRICS Summit 2026 will take India to new heights. This is not merely a summit, but a clarion call for India's leadership in the 21st century."

"Once again, my heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on this historic achievement," Malhotra added.

PM Modi's Recent BRICS Engagement

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi interacted with leaders of BRICS Partner Countries and Outreach Invitees, partook in a family photograph session, and addressed the summit session themed 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth'.

Amidst the bilateral sit-downs, the Prime Minister held crucial deliberations with participating leaders and institutional heads attending the broader BRICS sessions.

The New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit has given a significant push to international cooperation in Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM), recognising its growing relevance to strengthening health systems and contributing towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC). (ANI)