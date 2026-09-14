Fuel prices in India stayed unchanged on September 14 across major metros, offering stability to motorists even as international crude markets remain unsettled due to supply disruptions.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained stable on Monday, September 14, with no major revisions reported in key metro cities. Motorists continue to pay the same rates as earlier this week, despite sharp swings in global crude oil markets.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel remains at Rs 95.20. Mumbai motorists are paying Rs 111.21 for petrol and Rs 97.83 for diesel.

City-Wise Fuel Rates – September 14

Delhi: Petrol – Rs 102.12; Diesel – Rs 95.20

Mumbai: Petrol – Rs 111.21; Diesel – Rs 97.83

Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 113.51; Diesel – Rs 99.82

Chennai: Petrol – Rs 107.77; Diesel – Rs 99.55

Bengaluru: Petrol – Rs 111.68; Diesel – Rs 99.56

Hyderabad: Petrol – Rs 116.15; Diesel – Rs 104.23

Global Crude Market Pressures

While domestic pump prices remain unchanged, international energy markets continue to show volatility. Brent crude recently fell 2.8% to settle at $104.61 a barrel after briefly touching $110.

The backdrop remains tense due to disruptions linked to the Iran–US conflict. The International Energy Agency has warned that higher fuel costs and tighter supplies could trigger the sharpest contraction in global oil demand since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has also temporarily shut its 1,200-km East–West oil pipeline following aerial attacks. The route had been carrying around 4–5 million barrels of crude daily, serving as an alternative to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Impact On Indian Consumers

For Indian motorists, the stability in domestic fuel prices offers short-term relief. However, India imports nearly 85% of its oil needs, making retail fuel rates sensitive to global developments.

The dynamic fuel pricing system, introduced in 2017, ensures daily revisions at 6 am, aligning domestic rates with international crude movements. Any sustained volatility in global markets could eventually reflect in pump prices.