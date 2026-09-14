The Rudraprayag district administration launched a campaign to make all roads pothole-free by October 15. The initiative aims to provide smooth travel for pilgrims and locals, with officials assigned to monitor the quality of repair work.

The Rudraprayag district administration launched a pothole-free road campaign, aiming to repair all damaged roads in the district by October 15, officials said. The initiative is focused on ensuring smooth and hassle-free travel for pilgrims and locals.

Under the campaign, repair and maintenance work is being carried out across the district, with officials monitoring roads affected by potholes and prioritising critical stretches.

DM Outlines Action Plan

While speaking to ANI, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) Vishal Mishra said instructions have been issued to ensure that all roads in the district are made pothole-free by the deadline. He directed officials to complete the tender process for pothole repairs by September 15, following which repair work will be completed by October 15.

"Instructions have been issued to ensure that all roads are made pothole-free by October 15. In this regard, I have directed the officials, held meetings with them, and obtained their action plans. Directives have been given to finalise the tenders for pothole repair by September 15, and the repair work will be completed by October 15," the District Magistrate said.

Mishra further said district-level officials have been assigned the responsibility of monitoring roads requiring urgent attention and ensuring quality checks during the repair process. "We have assigned district-level officials to monitor critical roads and those with extensive potholes; this ensures we receive third-party reports regarding the quality of work and its completion status," he said.

The official further said the administration is taking serious measures to improve road conditions in the district. "The district administration is fully committed and taking serious measures to make the roads pothole-free," Mishra added.

Kedarnath Route Blocked Amid Rains

Meanwhile, the Kedarnath Dham route continued to remain blocked on Sunday after debris and stones fell near the Chirbasa Helipad amid continuous rain, prompting authorities to halt pilgrim movement along the route as a safety precaution.

The Rudraprayag Police said the route was currently unsafe to clear due to ongoing rain and falling stones. Pilgrims heading to Kedarnath have been stopped at Sonprayag and Gaurikund, while those returning have been halted at Jungle Chatti.

Due to continuous rain in Rudraprayag town and other hilly areas of the district, water flow in the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers increased last week. (ANI)