The Rajasthan State Election Commission has ordered a repoll at a booth in Tilawala, Sanganer. The decision came after 110 voters whose names were on a deletion list cast their votes, affecting the fairness of the election process.

The State Election Commission, Rajasthan, on Saturday ordered fresh polling at a booth in Tilawala, Sanganer, after an incident was reported during polling on September 11 in which 110 voters whose names were included in the deletion list cast their votes. The repoll will be held at Government Upper Primary School, Tilawala, from 7 AM to 6 PM.

According to the poll body, an incident was reported during polling on September 11 in which 110 voters whose names were included in the deletion list cast their votes. After examining reports submitted by the District Election Officer and Returning Officer, the commission found that the incident had affected the fairness of the election process. The repoll has been ordered under Rule 55 of the Rajasthan Municipalities (Election) Rules, 1994.

Directives for Repolling

Officials have been directed to inform all contesting candidates and their election agents in writing about the date, time and venue of the fresh poll and ensure wide publicity in the concerned area. Only authorised voters will be eligible to cast their votes during the repoll.

For voter identification, indelible ink will be applied to the middle finger of the left hand. The mark will be placed from the beginning of the nail up to the first segment of the finger. The commission has also said that, if required, ballot papers and tendered ballot papers for use with the EVMs may be printed afresh. The EVM used during the original polling on September 11 will be sealed and kept in safe custody.

ULB Elections Final Phase Concludes

The second and final phase of polling for Rajasthan’s urban local body elections concluded peacefully on Friday, recording a voter turnout of 70.01 per cent across 147 civic bodies, according to the State Election Commission.

With the completion of the second phase, polling has now concluded in all 309 Urban Local Bodies across the state. The counting of votes for both phases will be held on September 14, while the election of chairpersons is scheduled for September 21 and that of deputy chairpersons for September 22.