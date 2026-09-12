The Uttar Pradesh BJP is set to launch the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from Sept 17 to Oct 17 to take government welfare schemes to the grassroots level and mark PM Modi's 25 years in public life. The campaign includes a major bike rally from Kashi to Vadnagar.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Vice President Neeraj Singh on Saturday said the party will launch the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17 to ensure that government programmes and welfare schemes reach people at the grassroots level.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the campaign meeting, Singh said, "Through different initiatives, from September 17 to October 17, we will work to bring the party's programs and schemes to the people." Highlighting the scope of the meeting, he added, "Today, we have received directions. This was a program for all current and former office-bearers. Former state presidents, who are senior leaders, were also participants in this program."

Kashi Region Outreach

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to roll out the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the Kashi region to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life. The campaign, scheduled from September 17 to October 17, aims to take the message of service, good governance, welfare of the poor and the vision of a developed India to people at the booth level. The party has planned the campaign as a grassroots outreach programme rather than merely a series of events.

At a meeting of newly appointed office bearers and regional executive committee members at the BJP Kashi region headquarters in Rohaniya on Thursday, regional president Ashok Chaurasia presented the campaign's outline and program blueprint to the officials. He directed that the campaign be implemented extensively across all 16 districts of the Kashi region.

Under the campaign, the BJP has drawn up plans to reach 71 Assembly constituencies, 337 mandals and 31,168 booths.

Connecting Birthplace and Workplace

The campaign's main attraction will be a bike ride from Kashi to Vadnagar in Gujarat. The yatra will begin on September 17, the Prime Minister's birthday, after water from 10 rivers is offered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It will conclude approximately 20 days later, on October 7, in Vadnagar, Prime Minister Modi's birthplace.

The BJP has given special importance to the proposed bike rally from Kashi to Vadnagar. The "Vadnagar to Varanasi Yatra" will convey the message of connecting the Prime Minister's birthplace with his workplace. The journey, led by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), will begin on September 17 after water from 10 rivers is offered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The approximately 20-day journey will reach Vadnagar on October 7.

For the BJP, the journey is being positioned not merely as a bike rally but as a political and cultural outreach connecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life with his birthplace and workplace. The campaign will also include direct engagement between party workers and supporters, with Kashi being highlighted as the Prime Minister's workplace and Vadnagar as his birthplace. (ANI)