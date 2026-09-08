Tourist guide Manish Soni died on Tuesday after being stabbed during a dispute over vehicle movement near Jaipur’s Amer Fort. Police detained two men, Azam and Nazish, and are questioning them while searching for the alleged weapon. Soni’s family and local residents have demanded Rs 1 crore compensation, strict action and a probe.

A tourist guide was stabbed to death near Jaipur’s historic Amer Fort following a dispute over the movement of vehicles, triggering protests and a shutdown of markets in the area. The victim, Manish Soni, worked as a tourist guide around Amer Fort. According to police, the incident took place at around 10am on Monday when Soni was stopping vehicles travelling towards the fort.

Dispute over vehicle movement turns fatal

Police said Soni got into an argument with a driver identified as Azam. The disagreement soon escalated, with Azam and his associate Nazish allegedly attacking Soni with a knife. Soni suffered serious stab wounds to his abdomen and chest. He collapsed at the spot and was left bleeding heavily.

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He was rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in a critical condition. Despite doctors’ efforts to save him, Soni died on Tuesday from his severe injuries and excessive blood loss.

Police have detained Azam and Nazish in connection with the attack. They are being questioned, while officers are also trying to recover the knife allegedly used in the stabbing.

Family claims earlier complaint was ignored

Soni’s family has alleged that he had a confrontation with Azam about a week before the fatal attack. They claim a police complaint was filed after that incident but no effective action was taken.

Police said Azam already has two criminal cases registered against him. He had also allegedly filmed his own arrest during an earlier case.

The allegation that an earlier complaint was not acted upon has added to anger among Soni’s family and local residents.

Family demands Rs 1 crore compensation

Following Soni’s death, his family and local residents have put forward several demands. These include Rs 1 crore compensation for the family, a government job for one of his relatives and strict action against the accused.

Protesters have also demanded that the accused’s properties face bulldozer action, that the case be heard in a fast-track court and, among their demands, that the accused be killed in an encounter.

They have further sought a complete ban on illegal and unauthorised jeep operations around Amer Fort.

The protesters have also demanded action against the SHO and the investigating officer, alleging negligence over the earlier complaint.

Markets shut as tension rises

Soni’s death sparked anger across Amer, with local residents, traders and members of the tourist guide community gathering outside the local police station.

Markets in the historic area remained closed in protest. Traffic on the road leading towards Amer Fort was also diverted as the situation remained tense.

A large police presence has been deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation. The administration has appealed to residents and protesters to maintain peace.

The investigation into the stabbing is continuing, with police questioning the two detained suspects and searching for the alleged weapon.