A Punjab police head constable landed in serious trouble after a video allegedly showed him buying drugs for Rs 600 in the middle of the road, leading to his arrest in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district.

A Punjab police head constable landed in serious trouble after a video allegedly showed him buying drugs for Rs 600 in the middle of the road, leading to his arrest in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district. The accused, identified as Amandeep Singh, is posted at the Jalalabad City police station. He was on duty at a naka near Udham Singh Chowk when he allegedly purchased the contraband from two men riding a motorcycle.

The entire transaction was captured on video by a bystander, with the footage subsequently drawing the attention of the authorities.

Mohit Dhawan, SHO of Jalalabad City, said Amandeep had allegedly summoned the two suspected drug peddlers to the spot, purchased the drugs and then consumed them.

Police have registered an FIR against the head constable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and also conducted his dope test.

One of the alleged drug peddlers has been identified as Raju, while police have launched a search operation to track down both men involved in the alleged transaction.

The incident has sparked embarrassment for the Punjab Police and comes at a particularly sensitive time, with the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) campaign having completed around one-and-a-half years.

The alleged involvement of a serving policeman in a drug purchase has also handed the Opposition fresh ammunition to question the effectiveness of the government’s anti-drug drive.

Senior Congress functionary and former MLA Raminder Awla hit out at the incident, asking, “How can those facilitating the spread of this trade be expected to curb drug abuse”.