Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE 6 Districts; Check
Kolkata Weather Update: Six districts in West Bengal, covering both North and South Bengal, are likely to get heavy rainfall today. This wet spell is thanks to a monsoon trough, and scattered rains will continue across the state this week
Weather
Met Office
Tuesday Weather
This is why the sky has been overcast since Tuesday morning. As the day went on, some places already received rainfall. The forecast predicts heavy showers for North Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar today.
Scattered Rain
North Bengal
The bad weather will continue in North Bengal on Tuesday. There might be a slight relief from the storms and rain on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the districts of North Bengal could face another round of rain after that. On Friday, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong are expected to receive heavy showers.
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