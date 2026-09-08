A 35-year-old man was arrested for reportedly killing his lover’s husband, dismembering his body and dumping the remains in gunny bags near a village lake in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for reportedly killing his lover’s husband, dismembering his body and dumping the remains in gunny bags near a village lake in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The crime came to light in Varsamedi village of Anjar town after police recovered two suspicious gunny bags containing the dismembered remains of 43-year-old Lakhu Humbal, who had been missing since September 1. His neighbour, Dinesh Thakor, was arrested in connection with the murder.

Lakhu, a resident of Varsamedi, had reportedly left his home on the night of August 31 to keep watch over a farm. When he failed to return, his brother, Devji Humbal, approached the police, following which a missing-person case was registered. Police launched a probe and began questioning witnesses to trace his whereabouts.

On the afternoon of September 5, police received information about two suspicious gunny bags lying near the bank of the Varsamedi village lake. On opening the sacks, officers discovered human remains. The body parts were later identified as those of Lakhu.

The remains were sent to Anjar Civil Hospital for examination. Forensic findings indicated that Lakhu had suffered fatal blows to the head. Police subsequently registered an offence under Sections 103(1) and 238(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Acting on information about an alleged illicit relationship, police focused their attention on Dinesh Thakor, 35, who lived near the Varsamedi bus station.

“During interrogation, Thakor confessed to the crime. Thakor told that he had been in a relationship with victim’s wife for about a year and a half. Fearing that Lakhu had grown suspicious and might attack him, Thakor hatched a plan to kill him,” said Sagar Bagmar, superintendent of police, Kutch (east).

According to police, Thakor allegedly lured Lakhu to his house at around 11 pm on August 31, claiming he needed his help with some work. During their conversation, Thakor reportedly attacked him from behind, striking the back of his head two to three times with an iron rod. Lakhu died at the spot, police said.

Thakor then allegedly attempted to erase traces of the crime by taking Lakhu’s mobile phone and throwing it along an unpaved road opposite the Varsamedi highway.

Police said the accused struggled to move the body on his own and subsequently used hacksaw blade fragments and blades available at his house to cut it into two parts. He allegedly packed the remains into plastic sacks before dumping them separately in the nearby village lake.

Thakor has been arrested and police have recovered crucial evidence linked to the murder. Further investigation is underway.