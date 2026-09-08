A man from Sangrur, Gulzar Singh, died by suicide after his family alleged that local ruling-party leaders pressured him to apologise for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema over the alleged drug problem in his village. The panchayat denied harassing him, while police said action would depend further findings.

A 46-year-old man from Punjab's Sangrur district died by suicide after his family alleged that local ruling-party leaders pressured him to apologise for questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the alleged supply and use of synthetic drugs, commonly known as “chitta”, in his village. Gulzar Singh, a resident of Toor Banjara village in Cheema's Dirba Assembly constituency, had raised the issue during a recent public meeting attended by the minister. His death has since triggered allegations of political pressure, while local leaders have denied harassing him.

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Who was Gulzar Singh

Gulzar Singh was a resident of Toor Banjara village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, in Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s Dirba Assembly constituency. According to his family and associates, Gulzar was a father of three sons and was distressed over his eldest son’s addiction to “chitta”, a term used in Punjab for synthetic drugs.

His cousin Gurdeep Singh said two young men from the village had also died in suspected drug overdose cases, adding to Gulzar's distress.

Questioned minister over drug problem

Gulzar came into the spotlight after questioning Cheema at a public meeting about the drug problem in his village. He later died by suicide after allegedly being pressured to apologise. According to Gulzar's family, he was deeply worried about his eldest son's addiction to chitta.

During the public meeting, Gulzar reportedly asked Cheema why the government had failed to prevent the alleged open use of drugs in the village.

Family members alleged that police personnel moved him away from the meeting after he raised the issue.

They further claimed that village panchayat members and other influential local leaders later summoned Gulzar and pressured him to publicly apologise for confronting the minister.

Family alleges intimidation, leaders deny charges

Gulzar's family alleged that the pressure left him distressed and that he subsequently consumed poison. He was taken to several hospitals as his condition deteriorated before being shifted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana, where he died late on Monday.

Lakhvir Singh, general secretary of the Krantikari Pendu Mazdur Union Punjab, said Gulzar had given a statement before his death. He also alleged that four people, including two village panchayat members, had been arrested, and demanded action against Cheema as well.

However, the husband of the village sarpanch denied the allegations. He said neither he nor the panchayat had harassed Gulzar or asked him to apologise. He claimed that Cheema and panchayat members had listened to Gulzar, assured him that efforts were being made to tackle drugs and offered help for his son's treatment.

Police await investigation findings

Dirba SHO Gurvinder Singh confirmed Gulzar's death but did not disclose details about any case, saying further action would depend on medical and investigative findings.

Opposition leaders have meanwhile demanded action against Cheema. Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira shared a video purportedly showing Gulzar naming Cheema and others, while Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also alleged that Gulzar had been pressured to apologise.

Cheema, SSP Ravjot Garewal and DSP Dirba Rupinder Kaur Bajwa could not be contacted for their comments.

(With inputs from agencies)