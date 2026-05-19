Jaipur: Heatwave Grips Rajasthan, Mercury Crosses 44°C In Western Districts

Jaipur and several parts of Rajasthan are reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures crossing 44°C in western districts. The desert state continues to face dry and scorching weather, with hot winds adding to the discomfort. The Met Department has warned that heatwave conditions may persist in the coming days.In this video: 0:00 - Heatwave continues across Rajasthan1:00 - Dry and hot winds intensify conditions2:00 - Jaipur also witnessing rising temperatures

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