Bhimtal CCTV Catches Tourists Stealing Paneer From Milk Crates | #Shorts

Bhimtal CCTV Catches Tourists Stealing Paneer From Milk Crates
A CCTV video from Bhimtal in Uttarakhand has gone viral showing three tourists allegedly stealing paneer from unattended milk crates outside a shop. The incident has sparked outrage online, raising concerns over declining civic sense and trust in hill stations known for hospitality and open trade practices.
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