Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of surrendering to US pressure by allowing charges on UPI transactions over Rs 2,000. He said this will lead to higher retail prices for consumers, effectively creating a 'Digital Payments Tax'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP-led central government, saying that it has surrendered to pressure from American payment corporations by reportedly initiating the process of imposing charges on UPI. In an X post, Gandhi argued that while the government claims consumers will not be charged directly, permitting a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on merchant transactions above Rs 2,000 will ultimately lead to higher retail prices. "The Modi government has quietly opened the door to imposing fees on UPI. Now, MDR can be levied on merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. Even if these transactions account for just 5% of the volume, they make up nearly 65% of UPI's total transaction value. The government says no fees will be charged to customers. But where will the fees imposed on shopkeepers ultimately come from? Added to prices, straight out of the customer's pocket," he said. The Congress leader said that the American payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy, further alleging that the Modi government has opened the path to changing the policy in exactly that direction. "Just like with the US Trade Deal, Compromised PM Modi is once again surrendering to American pressure," he said. The remarks follow the Finance Ministry's notification stating that UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000 cannot attract any direct or indirect charge from banks or system providers, effectively keeping around 96 per cent of UPI transactions by volume within the zero-charge threshold. Earlier today, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that instead of providing relief to the inflation-weary public, the Modi government is searching for a new way every day to rob their pockets. Criticising the proposed notification, he said, "The Modi government's loot has now reached UPI. 'No fees on UPI' has been changed to 'no fees on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000'. Sky-high inflation has already emptied the common man's pocket. Wholesale inflation is near 10%, and the BJP government has planned to impose a 'Digital Payments Tax' on the public, aiming to destroy whatever little savings they have left." (ANI)