Punjab Congress demands Minister Harpal Cheema's resignation over Gulzar Singh's suicide. Sachin Pilot is set to lead a protest against the Punjab govt after Singh was allegedly harassed for confronting the minister on the state's drug crisis.

Punjab Congress chief and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema, saying the party would fight for justice for Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide recently after allegedly questioning the minister.

The Congress state President announced that Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot, along with senior state party leaders, will protest against Punjab government over Gulzar Singh suicide case The protest comes in the wake of the suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Sangrur resident who died after allegedly being harassed for confronting the minister over Punjab's worsening drug crisis.

'Justice for Gulzar Singh'

Speaking to ANI, Warring said, "Sachin Pilot is coming here today, his first visit. His arrival is in the form of a fight. Normally, there is a formal welcome when someone arrives, but Sachin Pilot has set aside all formalities and is determined to fight a battle. Congress party is for Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide recently after questioning Harpal Cheema...We demand that justice be served, and Harpal Cheema must resign. The main issue is Gulzar Singh today."

Gulzar Singh, a member of the Valmiki community, took the extreme step after confronting Minister Cheema during a public event regarding the drug addiction affecting his son. Following the encounter, Singh was allegedly subjected to severe intimidation, mental distress, and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to issue a public apology for questioning the minister.

Congress to Launch Campaign Against Mann Govt

Further, Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka said the protest would bring party leaders together on a common platform to raise issues concerning the people of the state. He said that under Sachin Pilot’s leadership, Congress leaders would launch a campaign against the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

"For a long time, the entire media kept asking when the Congress party would be seen united on a single platform. That time has arrived. Now, everything will spring to life. Today, under the leadership of Sachin Pilot, we are all coming together to launch a campaign against Bhagwant Mann’s government—a government that remains deaf and mute to the people's plight. We will march to Bhagwant Mann’s residence today to demand accountability...we will seek an accounting for everything,” Verka told ANI. (ANI)