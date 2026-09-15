J&K CM Omar Abdullah questioned the Centre's ability to pass the UCC, citing opposition from NDA allies like JD(U). He argued it's a parliamentary matter and doubted the state-wise rollout proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Tuesday, reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all 21 states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2029, saying key allies like the Janata Dal (United) are opposed to the move while doubting the Centre's ability to pass the legislation in Parliament.

Omar Abdullah Questions UCC Plan

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Tuesday, the National Conference (NC) leader questioned the piecemeal state-wise rollout of the civil code and argued that civil legislation falls strictly under the legislative domain of the Union Parliament. "In this regard, the National Conference has issued its statement. Our Rajya Sabha MP Shammi Oberoi has said that it is Parliament's job to do this. Why are you doing it from different states? Not everyone in their NDA agrees with this. JDU has straight-up raised its hands and said it won't be implemented in Bihar. If their own people aren't ready for UCC, how can these people say that it should be implemented across the entire country? I don't think these people will be able to pass it in Parliament," Abdullah said.

Lauds Mention of Pahalgam Attack in BRICS Declaration

Turning to diplomatic developments, the Chief Minister lauded the condemnation and mention of the Pahalgam terror attack in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, terming it a significant success for Indian foreign policy given the presence of Islamabad's key international partners at the summit. "That is something for the Government of India, and particularly for the Foreign Ministry, to talk about. The fact that Pahalgam itself was condemned is a big thing. Please see how many allies of Pakistan were in that room. Therefore, for even Pahalgam to be mentioned by name, that in itself is a success of our foreign policy," Abdullah remarked.

Welcomes Steps to Reduce Border Tensions

Reacting to the Ministry of Defence's report on the operational situation along the Northern Front, the Chief Minister also welcomed any diplomatic or military steps that lower tensions and scale back troop deployments along both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC). "Anything that reduces tension along the Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control is a good step, particularly for those people who live close to it. We know that living near the LoC or LAC is extremely difficult for people. If there is any step that reduces deployments along the Line of Actual Control, that is a good step. Similarly, we hope that, over time, things will also get better along the Line of Control," he added.

Amit Shah's UCC Assertion

Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah asserted that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across all 21 states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2029. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the Home Minister also emphasised that India's national security posture has fundamentally transformed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership through decisive cross-border operations. "We introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029. Operations such as the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, while security has been prioritised across various sectors," Shah said. (ANI)