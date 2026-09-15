Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, at the Bharatiya Yuva Sansad in Jaipur, stated that justice, peace, and dialogue are democracy's foundations. He urged youth to participate in nation-building and described Parliament as a 'sacred temple'.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde on Tuesday said that justice, peace, development and commitment towards human rights for all are the biggest foundations of democracy, asserting that democracy becomes stronger through dialogue and trust among people.

Addressing the 31st session of the "Bharatiya Yuva Sansad" organised at the Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Institute in Jaipur on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, Bagde said democracy is not limited to governance but ensures equal participation of all citizens in the country's development process. "Democracy is completed through dialogue. Dialogue leads to meaningful communication, and meaningful communication opens the way for friendship," the Governor said.

Role of Youth in Nation-Building

Highlighting the role of youth in nation-building, Bagde said India is the world's youngest nation and young people are the country's pride. He called upon the youth to actively participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

Strengthening Democracy Through Values and Justice

The Governor said strengthening democracy requires following the path of justice and adopting good values. He said accepting good thoughts helps in awakening wisdom, and wisdom plays an important role in building respect and recognition in society.

Parliament: The 'Sacred Temple of Democracy'

Speaking about the significance of Parliament, Bagde said it is not merely a constructed building but the "sacred temple of democracy". He said the Constitution is the deity of Parliament, and those who carry this sentiment in their minds will never use unparliamentary language inside the House.

"Parliament is not just a building; it is the sacred temple of democracy. The Constitution is its deity," Bagde said, while urging young people to work as guardians of parliamentary democracy.

Trust and Understanding: Virtues for a Successful Democracy

The Governor further said that earning people's trust is essential in a democracy. He added that along with trust, understanding is also necessary, and described understanding as one of the biggest virtues required for a successful democracy. "Along with trust, understanding is also necessary in democracy. Understanding is the biggest virtue," Bagde said.

Shared Understanding and Youth Participation

Earlier, Gujarat Minister of State Rivaba Jadeja stressed the importance of developing shared understanding in democracy. She said the country needs the strength of its youth the most and that young people will play a crucial role in taking India forward.

The Bharatiya Yuva Sansad event brought together young participants to discuss democratic values, public participation and the role of youth in strengthening democratic institutions. (ANI)